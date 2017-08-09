Blach (8-7) tossed seven innings of two-run ball Tuesday, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out three in a 6-3 win over the Cubs.

The 26-year-old has quietly been on a roll of late, notching six quality starts over his last seven outings and finishing at least seven frames in five straight. Blach's 2.98 ERA over that seven-game span has certainly been usable for fantasy owners, but a lack of strikeouts (5.2 K/9) during his successful run limits his upside. The southpaw will attempt to keep the good times rolling against the Marlins next Monday.