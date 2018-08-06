Blach could re-enter the rotation and start Thursday's game against the Astros, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

When Johnny Cueto (elbow) was placed on the disabled list last week and ultimately required season-ending Tommy John surgery, Chris Stratton was summoned from Triple-A Sacramento to fill the void in the rotation. After Stratton was tagged for six runs on 10 hits and four walks over three innings in his start Aug. 3 against the Diamondbacks, the Giants quickly pulled the plug and optioned him back to Triple-A. So long as he isn't needed out of the bullpen in the club's next two games, Blach makes for the top candidate to replace Stratton. The soft-tossing lefty opened the season in the rotation, but has moved to the bullpen after going 3-5 with a 4.90 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in his 12 starts.