Blach was designated for assignment Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Blach bounced between the big-league club and Triple-A Sacramento this season, but now finds himself removed from the 40-man roster. In 6.1 major-league innings in 2019, the 28-year-old gave up 10 earned runs off 14 hits while only managing a 3:4 K:BB. Right-hander Logan Webb was reinstated from the inactive list in a corresponding move.

