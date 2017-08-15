Blach (8-8) allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out just a single batter through six innings during Monday's loss to Miami.

The lefty had pitched at least six innings in each of his previous seven outings and allowed two runs or fewer in five of those starts for a 2.98 ERA and 1.22 WHIP during that stretch. While Blach tossed six innings Monday, the impressive run ended. It's definitely important to note that even when he's pitching well, his 4.3 K/9 significantly limits his fantasy upside. Blach projects to face the Phillies at AT&T Park in his next outing.