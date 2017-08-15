Giants' Ty Blach: Dips to 8-8 with loss to Marlins
Blach (8-8) allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out just a single batter through six innings during Monday's loss to Miami.
The lefty had pitched at least six innings in each of his previous seven outings and allowed two runs or fewer in five of those starts for a 2.98 ERA and 1.22 WHIP during that stretch. While Blach tossed six innings Monday, the impressive run ended. It's definitely important to note that even when he's pitching well, his 4.3 K/9 significantly limits his fantasy upside. Blach projects to face the Phillies at AT&T Park in his next outing.
More News
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Continues to go deep into games•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Goes eight innings in Thursday's win•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Fires quality start in losing effort Saturday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Career-best seven strikeouts in disappointing loss•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Tosses quality start Tuesday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Puts together quality start against Tigers•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...