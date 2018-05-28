Blach (3-5) took the loss against the Cubs on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking four as the Giants lost 8-3.

This marked the fourth straight start the left-hander hasn't been able to make it to the five-inning threshold, and he's now given up nine earned runs over his last 7.1 innings. He had a strong start to the season, but Blach isn't a trustworthy fantasy starter at this point, as evidenced by his 4.90 ERA, and the 1.60 WHIP he's posted over his 60.2 innings.