Giants' Ty Blach: Falls to 3-5 in loss
Blach (3-5) took the loss against the Cubs on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking four as the Giants lost 8-3.
This marked the fourth straight start the left-hander hasn't been able to make it to the five-inning threshold, and he's now given up nine earned runs over his last 7.1 innings. He had a strong start to the season, but Blach isn't a trustworthy fantasy starter at this point, as evidenced by his 4.90 ERA, and the 1.60 WHIP he's posted over his 60.2 innings.
More News
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Goes 4.1 innings in no-decision•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Goes four innings in no-decision Tuesday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Takes loss in short outing Thursday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Shuts down Braves on Saturday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Tosses quality start in win over Dodgers•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Tosses five innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...