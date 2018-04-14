Giants' Ty Blach: Falls to Padres on Friday
Blach (1-2) took the loss against the Padres on Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.
It's been a bumpy start to the season for the left-hander, who now has a 4.43 ERA and 9:9 K:BB through 20.1 innings. On the bright side, Blach has yet to give up a homer, although all four of his starts so far have come in friendly NL West ballparks (two at home and one in Dodger Stadium before Friday's outing in Petco Park). That could change next week, when he'll likely take the mound for a road start against either the Diamondbacks or Angels, depending on whether Johnny Cueto (ankle) and/or Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) are ready to rejoin the rotation.
