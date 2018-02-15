Blach is expected to break camp with a big-league rotation spot, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija are locks to make the rotation, leaving two spots open heading into spring training. At this point, Blach and Chris Stratton are the favorites to win the starting competition, but things can change over the course of the spring. The 27-year-old southpaw struggled mightily down the stretch last season (5.02 ERA, 30:22 K:BB after the All-Star break), but his FIP wound up actually being lower than his ERA on the season. That said, his low strikeout totals and his issues facing right-handed hitters make him a relatively unattractive fantasy option even if he does crack the rotation to start the season.