Giants' Ty Blach: Favorite to win rotation spot this spring
Blach is expected to break camp with a big-league rotation spot, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija are locks to make the rotation, leaving two spots open heading into spring training. At this point, Blach and Chris Stratton are the favorites to win the starting competition, but things can change over the course of the spring. The 27-year-old southpaw struggled mightily down the stretch last season (5.02 ERA, 30:22 K:BB after the All-Star break), but his FIP wound up actually being lower than his ERA on the season. That said, his low strikeout totals and his issues facing right-handed hitters make him a relatively unattractive fantasy option even if he does crack the rotation to start the season.
More News
-
Should you believe in Merrifield?
Whit Merrifield caught Fantasy Baseball owners by surprise last year, so the default response...
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...