Giants' Ty Blach: Fires quality start in losing effort Saturday
Blach (6-7) allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Dodgers.
Blach allowed single runs in the first and third innings, but the offense only provided one run of support, leading to his seventh loss of the season. He's fired quality starts in four of his last five outings, but his 4.38 ERA and 1.33 WHIP make him a low-end fantasy option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Athletics.
