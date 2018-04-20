Blach (1-3) took the loss against Arizona on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks in San Francisco's 3-1 defeat.

Blach pitched well against the Diamondbacks but he was ultimately out-dueled by Zack Greinke and dealt his third defeat of the season. Aside from a rough outing in his second start of the season against the Mariners that saw him blown up for six earned runs, Blach has fared reasonably well in his other four starts this season and hasn't given up more than three earned in any of them. He's not posting great strikeout totals, though, and he has 12 walks in 26.1 innings, keeping his WHIP at a bloated 1.59.