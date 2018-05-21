Blach didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies on Sunday, scattering eight hits and giving up four earned runs over 4.1 innings, striking out one and walking two as the Giants eventually prevailed 9-5.

This marked the third straight outing in which the left-hander has failed to make it five innings coming off a stretch where he had done so for six straight starts, and his ERA moved up to 4.37 over 57.2 innings following his latest shaky effort. His strong start to the season was intriguing but he's been trending in the wrong direction and the .295 batting average opponents are posting against him this season suggests he's having a hard time consistently fooling opposing hitters. His 27:19 K:BB also doesn't inspire a great deal of confidence. He'll look to get on track in his next start, which will pit him against the Cubs in a road matchup next Sunday.