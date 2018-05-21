Giants' Ty Blach: Goes 4.1 innings in no-decision
Blach didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies on Sunday, scattering eight hits and giving up four earned runs over 4.1 innings, striking out one and walking two as the Giants eventually prevailed 9-5.
This marked the third straight outing in which the left-hander has failed to make it five innings coming off a stretch where he had done so for six straight starts, and his ERA moved up to 4.37 over 57.2 innings following his latest shaky effort. His strong start to the season was intriguing but he's been trending in the wrong direction and the .295 batting average opponents are posting against him this season suggests he's having a hard time consistently fooling opposing hitters. His 27:19 K:BB also doesn't inspire a great deal of confidence. He'll look to get on track in his next start, which will pit him against the Cubs in a road matchup next Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Goes four innings in no-decision Tuesday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Takes loss in short outing Thursday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Shuts down Braves on Saturday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Tosses quality start in win over Dodgers•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Tosses five innings in no-decision•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Gets third loss of season despite strong start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...