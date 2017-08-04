Giants' Ty Blach: Goes eight innings in Thursday's win
Blach (7-7) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over eight innings in Thursday's 11-2 win over the Athletics.
The Giants' offense afforded Blach a 7-0 lead after the first two innings and the southpaw took it from there. Though his ERA sits at a pedestrian 4.24 on the year, Blach has now compiled five quality starts in his previous six outings. The 26-year-old has been a consistent, reliable innings eater for the Giants all season and will look to replicate Thursday's impressive outing in his upcoming scheduled start against the Cubs on Tuesday.
