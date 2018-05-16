Giants' Ty Blach: Goes four innings in no-decision Tuesday
Blach gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits in a no-decision against the Reds on Tuesday, issuing one strikeout and one walk in four innings.
Blach pitched well Tuesday, but got tagged for two runs following an error and was later lifted for a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded. It was a nice bounce-back effort from his previous start, but still was his shortest outing on the season. Blach was only at 62 pitches when he was lifted in the fourth. The lefty has four quality starts this year, and will face off against the Rockies at home in his next start.
More News
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Takes loss in short outing Thursday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Shuts down Braves on Saturday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Tosses quality start in win over Dodgers•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Tosses five innings in no-decision•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Gets third loss of season despite strong start•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Falls to Padres on Friday•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...