Blach gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits in a no-decision against the Reds on Tuesday, issuing one strikeout and one walk in four innings.

Blach pitched well Tuesday, but got tagged for two runs following an error and was later lifted for a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded. It was a nice bounce-back effort from his previous start, but still was his shortest outing on the season. Blach was only at 62 pitches when he was lifted in the fourth. The lefty has four quality starts this year, and will face off against the Rockies at home in his next start.