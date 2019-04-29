Blach was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Blach figures to be in line to start Friday's game against the Reds after the Giants placed Derek Holland (finger) on the 10-day injured list Monday. Blach made 13 starts in 2018 for San Francisco and posted a 4.25 ERA with 75 strikeouts over 118.2 innings.

