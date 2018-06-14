Blach (4-5) threw 6.2 shutout innings and earned the win in relief Thursday, working around seven hits and two walks while striking out three during the Giants' 16-inning win over the Marlins.

The former rotation member basically served that role in this one out of the bullpen, as he chewed up innings after Hunter Strickland blew the save in the ninth. He almost finished the game but gave way to Sam Dyson for the final out. Blach should resume his typical bullpen role whenever he's next summoned, but he'll probably need at least a few days of rest before that happens.