Blach has made his last three appearances out of the Giants' bullpen, tossing 5.2 innings over that span and giving up two runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five.

Blach picked up a spot start Aug. 11 against the Pirates after Chris Stratton was dropped from the rotation, but the lefty was unable to impress in the outing, giving up four runs over four innings to take the loss. The Giants have since opted to go with Casey Kelly as their fifth starter, with Stratton also set to rejoin the rotation Tuesday against the Mets to replace the injured Dereck Rodriguez (hamstring). Manager Bruce Bochy indicated that Rodriguez will likely be able to return from the disabled list over the weekend, so any window for Blach to rejoin the rotation looks like it has probably closed at this point.