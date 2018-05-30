Blach will either start Sunday's game against the Phillies or be confined to a relief role going forward, Henry Schulman of SFGate.com reports.

The Giants announced that Chris Stratton and Andrew Suarez will start Friday and Saturday, which suggests Blach may be on the outs, as he had been following Stratton. Blach was used out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 11-4 loss in Colorado, which could have just been him throwing in between starts, but now that looks less likely. Rookie Dereck Rodriguez (leg) could be an option to start Sunday if he is deemed healthy, otherwise that start could go to Blach. However, Madison Bumgarner (finger) is expected to rejoin the rotation next week and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) could be back next weekend, at which point Blach will either join the bullpen full time or be sent to Triple-A.