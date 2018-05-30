Giants' Ty Blach: Out of rotation?
Blach will either start Sunday's game against the Phillies or be confined to a relief role going forward, Henry Schulman of SFGate.com reports.
The Giants announced that Chris Stratton and Andrew Suarez will start Friday and Saturday, which suggests Blach may be on the outs, as he had been following Stratton. Blach was used out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 11-4 loss in Colorado, which could have just been him throwing in between starts, but now that looks less likely. Rookie Dereck Rodriguez (leg) could be an option to start Sunday if he is deemed healthy, otherwise that start could go to Blach. However, Madison Bumgarner (finger) is expected to rejoin the rotation next week and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) could be back next weekend, at which point Blach will either join the bullpen full time or be sent to Triple-A.
More News
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Falls to 3-5 in loss•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Goes 4.1 innings in no-decision•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Goes four innings in no-decision Tuesday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Takes loss in short outing Thursday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Shuts down Braves on Saturday•
-
Giants' Ty Blach: Tosses quality start in win over Dodgers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart