Giants' Ty Blach: Pushed off Sunday start
Blach will not pitch Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The southpaw was initially tabbed to take on Clayton Kershaw in the series finale, but Friday's rainout now has Chris Stratton in line to toe the rubber Sunday. This leaves Blach without a two-start week this week, though he could be in line for a pair of starts next week depending on how manager Bruce Bochy decides to deploy his starters. More on this subject should emerge over the weekend.
