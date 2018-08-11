Blach will take the mound for a start versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

This will mark Blach's 13th start of the year for the Giants, though he's served exclusively out of the bullpen since late May. During those 12 starts, he logged a 4.90 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with a 30:23 K:BB in 60.2 innings. Blach will briefly enter the rotation due to the demotion of Christ Stratton and with Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) and Johnny Cueto (elbow) on the DL. Though Cueto is lost for the year, Samardzija is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, and is optimistic that he'll be back in action later this month.