Giants' Ty Blach: Shuts down Braves on Saturday
Blach (3-3) picked up the win over the Braves on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits over 7.2 innings while striking out two.
The left-hander threw 71 of 100 pitches for strikes in recording his fourth quality start of 2018. Blach's 22:15 K:BB through 45 innings is far from ideal for fantasy purposes, but he's only given up two homers to keep his ERA at a manageable 3.60. He'll look to stay locked in Thursday in Philadelphia.
