Blach tossed 2.1 innings while giving up no runs on one hit, walking two and striking out three in Monday's spring win over the Dodgers.

Blach lowered his spring ERA to 3.24 over 8.1 innings, all coming in multi-inning relief appearances. The soft-tossing southpaw has had moderate success as a starter, but it looks like the team isn't giving him too much of a shot at winning a rotation spot based on his usage this spring.