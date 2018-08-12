Blach (6-7) lasted just four innings after giving up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The long reliever was promoted to the rotation following Chris Stratton's struggles as the Giants' fifth starter, but he failed to provide improved results in the role. One positive that can be taken away from Blach's start was the five strikeouts, which is a category in which the southpaw has struggled in this season (5.2 K/9). It is unclear whether the 27-year-old will get another turn in the rotation, especially after Casey Kelly posted five shutout innings in relief Saturday.