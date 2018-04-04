Giants' Ty Blach: Surrenders six to Mariners
Blach (1-1) allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out just two batters through 4.1 innings during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Seattle.
After holding the Dodgers off the scoreboard through five innings in winning fashion on Opening Day, this was a disappointing follow up for Blach. The 27-year-old lefty has also struck out just five batters through 9.1 innings in his first two starts, so considering his underwhelming numbers as a starter last year (4.81 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 4.2 K/9), fantasy expectations should probably be kept in check moving forward.
