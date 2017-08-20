Blach (8-9) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a losing effort against the Phillies on Saturday.

He kept his team in it for five innings, but everything fell apart for San Francisco in the sixth, with Blach, Josh Osich and Cory Gearrin combining to give up seven runs in the frame. The ERA and WHIP still look decent for a 26-year-old in his first full big-league season, but Blach has struggled on the road and he has the lowest K/9 among all qualified starters in baseball.