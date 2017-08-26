Blach (8-10) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings Friday in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

Blach has now allowed 16 runs over 16.1 innings over his past three starts, a stretch in which he is now 0-3 with a 6:8 K:BB. Despite a fastball that averages just 90.1 MPH, Blach had managed to put together a 3.86 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over his previous 16 starts, covering 107.1 innings. But it looks major league hitters are starting to figure him out, and Blach is unraveling in the August heat.