Blach (3-4) was hit with the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk across 4.1 innings Thursday against the Phillies. He struck out three.

This was a disappointing follow-up start from Blach, who held the Braves to one earned run over 7.2 innings in his previous outing. He was sharp through the first three innings Thursday before ultimately coming undone in the fourth, serving up a three-run homer to Carlos Santana to cap what was a four-run inning for the Phillies. While the southpaw still owns a serviceable 4.20 ERA through nine starts this season, his 25:16 K:BB across 49.1 innings leaves a lot to be desired from a fantasy perspective. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which will come at home against the Reds.