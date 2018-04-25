Giants' Ty Blach: Tosses five innings in no-decision
Blach struck out three and walked two in Tuesday's no-decision against the Nationals, allowing three runs on four hits in five innings.
Blach pitched rather well in Tuesday's outing, the only major blemish being a three-run homer from Michael Taylor in the fourth. It's only the second homer Blach has allowed in 31.1 innings. The 27-year-old lefty relies on inducing weak contact to be effective, so the .283 batting average against shouldn't be too concerning. What is concerning is the current walk rate (4.02 BB/9), which is significantly higher than last year's rate of 2.36 BB/9. We're only six starts into the season, but Blach's walk numbers should garner some attention. With the Giants set to play a double-header on Saturday, Blach's next start should be a matchup at home against the Dodgers on Sunday
