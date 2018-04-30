Giants' Ty Blach: Tosses quality start in win over Dodgers
Blach (2-3) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk across six innings while earning the win Sunday against the Dodgers. He struck out four.
Blach was stellar through the early going, allowing just one man past first base in the first five innings. He allowed a run on three hits in the sixth, and put the leadoff man on -- who later came in to score -- before he was removed at the start of the seventh. Still, it was a quality start from Blach against one of the better teams in baseball, giving him three in his last five outings. He will look to build on this effort next weekend against the Braves.
