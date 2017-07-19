Blach held the Indians to one run on seven hits while striking out three over seven innings Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision in a 2-1 victory.

Blach displayed his ability to induce weak contact against a hard-hitting Indians squad, keeping the ball out of the heart of the plate and surrendering just one extra-base hit. The 26-year-old has strung together three consecutive quality starts (2.33 ERA) after getting shelled by the Mets for seven runs on June 23. The southpaw's pitch-to-contact style leaves him prone to the occasional blow-up, but when he is on -- like he has been of late -- Blach could provide value to owners in deep formats. He will look to continue his run of quality starts in a favorable matchup against the Padres on Sunday.