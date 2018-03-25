The Giants named Blach their Opening Day starter Sunday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Injuries to Madison Bumgarner (hand) and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) have decimated the Giants starting rotation, creating an opportunity for Blach. The 27-year-old started 24 games for San Francisco in 2017, posting an 8-12 record with a 4.81 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 149.2 innings. Blach's K/9 of 4.2 as a starter last season also limits his fantasy upside.