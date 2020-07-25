Anderson (0-1) was charged with the loss at Dodger Stadium on Friday after surrendering two runs on three hits and three walks over 1.2 innings.

The southpaw was making his debut as the opener for the Giants after he was claimed off waivers from the Rockies during the offseason. Anderson gave up a solo home run to Max Muncy in the first inning and allowed a two-out RBI single to Justin Turner in the second before his outing was cut short. The 30-year-old, taking the mound for the first time in a regular season game since May 3, 2019 due to undergoing knee surgery, posted an 11.76 ERA and 2.13 WHIP across five contests last year.