Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday.

Anderson struggled in five major-league starts last season, posting an 11.76 ERA with a 2.13 WHIP over 20.2 innings pitched before a left knee injury ended his season. The 29-year-old underwent surgery in June and likely won't be ready for the start of the regular season, but will look to turn things around when healthy after a career-worst season.

