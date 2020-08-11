Anderson is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Astros in Houston.
Anderson joined the San Francisco rotation Aug. 6 as a replacement for Drew Smyly (finger) and fared well at his former stomping grounds in Coors Field, holding the Rockies scoreless and ceding two hits and two walks over five innings. He'll be rewarded with a second turn through the rotation and should have some longevity as a starter for the club if he can continue to deliver quality results. Shortly after Smyly was moved to the injured list last week, he was joined by another starting pitcher in Jeff Samardzija (shoulder).