Anderson (1-1) allowed one unearned run in nine innings to pick up the win against Arizona on Saturday. He yielded three hits and did not walk a batter while striking out four.

Anderson was sharp in his first career complete game, needing only 103 pitches to close out the victory. The only run against him came in the seventh inning as a result of a throwing error by Brandon Crawford, a stolen base and a single. The dominant performance was a significant improvement over Anderson's previous two outings, when he gave up a combined nine runs over 10 innings. The southpaw will look to build upon his strong start when he heads to Arizona for a rematch with the Diamondbacks on Friday.