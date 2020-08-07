Anderson allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three across five scoreless innings Thursday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Anderson got a shot in the rotation due to an injury to Drew Smyly (finger). He was effective in a tough environment, holding the Rockies scoreless at Coors Field. Anderson wasn't overpowering, but didn't allow any extra-base hits to stay out of trouble. Reports suggest Smyly won't return to the mound until at least mid-August, meaning Anderson could stick in the rotation for the time being. If that is the case, he'd line up to start next on Tuesday at Houston.