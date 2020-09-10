Anderson (2-3) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Mariners scoreless across six innings. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four.

The southpaw snapped a two-game losing streak to pick up his second win of the season. Anderson threw 65-of-100 pitches for strikes while blanking the Mariners across six innings. It was the fourth time this season that Anderson did not allow a run. The 30-year-old will look to continue improving upon a 4.50 ERA and 1.35 WHIP during a rematch at Seattle on Tuesday.