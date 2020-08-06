Anderson will start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
The injury to Drew Smyly (finger) opens up a spot in the starting rotation, and Anderson will receive the first crack at filling the hole against his former team. The 30-year-old has served as an opener and long reliever early in the season for the Giants, and he has a 3.68 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 4:6 K:BB through 7.1 innings.
