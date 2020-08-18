Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Monday's game between the Giants and the Angels. He allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while fanning eight across five innings.

Anderson notched a season-high mark in strikeouts that came out of nowhere, as he had racked up 10 total punchouts in his previous four starts. That said, Anderson has also allowed nine earned runs and 13 hits in his last 10 innings across his past two starts, and that doesn't bode well for his upcoming start scheduled for Aug. 22 at home against Arizona.