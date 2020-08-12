Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's contest between the Giants and the Astros. He allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while fanning two across five innings.

Anderson didn't fare as well as he did during his first start of the season -- he pitched five scoreless innings at Colorado on Aug. 6 -- but he should remain in the rotation considering both Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (finger) remain in the injured list. If that's the case, then Anderson's next start could come Aug. 17 on the road against the Angels.