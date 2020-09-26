Anderson (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while also striking out four across six innings as he earned the win over the Padres on Friday.

Friday's outing was a solid one for Anderson who really only had some minor struggles with allowing walks in the game. He gave up an RBI-double to Tommy Pham in the second but otherwise kept it clean until he came back out for the seventh and surrendered a leadoff double to end his night. Anderson was charged with a second earned run but fortunately still picked up a win as the Padres would pile on three runs in the seventh in a failed comeback attempt. Anderson's effort Friday has the Giants in prime position to make the postseason as the southpaw has put up a 4.37 ERA and has reeled off three wins in his last four starts to finish out the regular season.