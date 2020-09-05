Anderson (1-3) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while fanning two across four innings.

Anderson's last two starts against Arizona haven't been pretty -- he has given up 11 runs on 16 hits and four walks while fanning five across 8.2 innings. He also tossed a complete game against the Diamondbacks on Aug. 22, however, so he has shown the ability to get things done in the past. Through nine appearances (seven starts), Anderson owns a 5.18 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP this season. His next scheduled start will come Sep. 9 at home against the Mariners.