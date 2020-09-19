Anderson will start Sunday's game against the Athletics, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Johnny Cueto was originally slated to start Sunday, but the Giants will push him back to Monday for some extra rest. Anderson last took the mound Thursday, but he was ejected after only two innings and will return for his next start on two days rest.
