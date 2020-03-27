Anderson (knee) is ahead of schedule and should be ready to pitch when play resumes, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Anderson underwent knee surgery in June and was expected to miss the beginning of the season. However, he was ahead of schedule when play was suspended and could be an option for the Giants either in the rotation or bullpen when games return. Anderson struggled through 20.2 innings with the Rockies before undergoing season-ending surgery in 2019, posting an 11.76 ERA and 2.13 WHIP.