Giants' Tyler Anderson: Should be ready when play resumes
Anderson (knee) is ahead of schedule and should be ready to pitch when play resumes, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Anderson underwent knee surgery in June and was expected to miss the beginning of the season. However, he was ahead of schedule when play was suspended and could be an option for the Giants either in the rotation or bullpen when games return. Anderson struggled through 20.2 innings with the Rockies before undergoing season-ending surgery in 2019, posting an 11.76 ERA and 2.13 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest Opening Day Fantasy stars
Yes, lots of us are missing Opening Day today, so here's a fun look back at some of the most...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Take Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...