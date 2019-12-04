Play

Anderson (knee) signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The two sides came to an agreement just one day after Anderson was non-tendered by the Giants. The southpaw dealt with knee issues for most of the 2019 season, making just five starts and finishing with an 11.76 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB across 20.2 innings with the Rockies. Anderson likely won't be ready for the start of the 2020 season after undergoing knee surgery in June, though he should compete for a rotation spot once healthy.

