Anderson (3-3) allowed two unearned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings in a win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Anderson was ejected from his start Thursday, allowing him to pitch again on short rest, and he delivered solid results given the circumstances. The 30-year-old lowered his ERA to 4.53 with a 1.38 WHIP and 37:21 K:BB in 53.2 innings this season in 12 appearances (10 starts). The southpaw lines up for a start in one game of Friday's doubleheader versus the Padres.