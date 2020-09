Anderson won't start Tuesday in Seattle as scheduled, as the game has been postponed due to air quality issues, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.

Parts of the West Coast have the world's worst air quality at the moment due to wildfires tearing through the region. The teams will travel down to San Francisco, where the situation is slightly better, and will hope to complete their two-game series on Wednesday and Thursday. Anderson will presumably start one of those two games.