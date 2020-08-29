Anderson (1-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks. He gave up seven runs on nine hits and three walks while fanning three across 4.2 innings.

Anderson was coming off a complete game against Arizona in his previous start and had allowed two or fewer runs in five of his first seven starts of the season, but he crumbled early in this game and didn't find a way to turn things around. It seems the complete game of Aug. 22 might be an outlier instead of the norm going forward for the 30-year-old lefty, as he has now given up four or more runs in three of his last four starts.