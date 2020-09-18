Anderson threw two innings of four-hit, four-run ball on Thursday prior to being ejected, as the Giants beat the Marinera 6-4. He struck out three while walking one.

Home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso was maligned on the broadcast throughout the afternoon and Anderson paid the price after arguing balls and strikes in the third. Nonetheless, after pitching six scoreless innings versus the Mariners in his last start on Sept. 9, Anderson was much less sharp this time around. He'll look to bounce back in his next start against Colorado on Tuesday.