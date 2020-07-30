Anderson tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in relief in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Padres. He scattered four hits and two walks and struck out two in the 49-pitch outing.

After serving as an opening pitcher for Kevin Gausman in both players' season debuts Friday against the Dodgers, Anderson shifted into more of a long-relief role in his second outing of the campaign. He provided the Giants with quality length out of the bullpen, recording as many outs as starter Johnny Cueto in 38 fewer pitches. The lefty's prior starting experience could result in him getting a look in the San Francisco rotation down the road, but it will be difficult to mine fantasy value from him in his current role.