Giants' Tyler Austin: Acquired by Giants
Austin was traded from the Twins to the Giants on Monday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Malique Ziegler.
Through parts of four big-league seasons, Austin has been good enough to get chances but not good enough to stick around. He has 24 homers in just 409 plate appearances, but he's also struck out 36.9 percent of the time, and his overall .232/.291/.469 slash line isn't good enough for a player who primarily plays first base. The Giants are starved enough for offense that he should get chances to hit, likely in the corner outfield, but his tough new home park further diminishes an already mostly uninteresting fantasy profile.
