Austin went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Padres.

Austin has not only started both contests since being traded to San Francisco, but he has also been slotted second in the lineup. The 27-year-old manned first base with Brandon Belt moving to left field, a configuration we could continue to see against left-handed starters. That said, Austin is unlikely to unseat Gerardo Parra in left field against righties, hampering his immediate fantasy potential.